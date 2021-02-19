Is Amazon about to launch its own cryptocurrency?

Amazon could soon unveil a new cryptocurrency specially dedicated to exclusive purchases on its various platforms, according to Yahoo News.
Mexico could be the first country to use it, even if for the moment the brand has not confirmed the rumour, the online publication adds. According to several US media outlets, the company posted several job offers looking for specialists to develop new payment methods, such as paying with digital currencies.
One of them is about the ‘launch [of] a new payment product starting with Mexico as our initial launch country. This product will enable customers to convert their cash into digital currency using which customers can enjoy online services including shopping for goods and/or services like Prime Video’.
The idea would be to convert its currency into a new digital currency to benefit from exclusive services. Mexico could serve as a testing bed for this new payment method, which could then be extended to other emerging countries.
Amazon launched a virtual currency back in 2013 dubbed Amazon Coin. However, we do not know yet if the current possible payment method consists of a genuine innovation or is a simple update of the Amazon Coin; for the moment it is not official.
