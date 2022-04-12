Iran will not use crypto

His statement came as the Central Bank of Iran announced rules for the issuance of digital coins in the country. These are meant, however, for its own crypto rial, the pilot phase of which should start soon.
Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin will not be treated as legal tender in the Islamic Republic of Iran. The government official was commenting on the latest resolution by the Digital Economy Working Group regarding crypto assets. He pointed out that the use of any foreign currency is outside the sovereignty and against the monetary and banking law of Iran.
