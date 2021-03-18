|
IQAX to develop blockchain platform

Thursday 18 March 2021 15:01 CET | News

IQAX, a company providing digital solutions for global shipping and trade, has been commissioned by the Global Shipping Business Network (GSBN) to develop and operate a blockchain platform.

The platform will enable data sharing among authorised parties using blockchain technology for a transparent end-to-end supply chain visibility.

IQAX will enable GSBN and its future members to develop standards and functionalities to connect stakeholders in the global shipping and trading ecosystem.


