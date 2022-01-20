|
Intel gets active in the Bitcoin mining business

Thursday 20 January 2022 14:48 CET | News

Bitcoin mining company Griid has made a significant disclosure in December 2021: a deal with tech conglomerate Intel to provide it with hardware for crypto mining.

The deal was detailed in Griid's S-4 filing from late December. As reported in November, Griid is preparing to go public via a special-purpose acquisition vehicle, or SPAC, a process that will value the firm at more than USD 3 billion.

The deal is notable as Intel will be making public details about its in-house work on energy-efficient Bitcoin mining ASICs, which are purpose-built chips designed for the energy-intensive mining process. The deal highlights the potential for Intel to obtain market share among US bitcoin miners. 

Redactions made in a publicly available copy of the supply agreement between Griid and Intel don't show the price of each chip or the performance metrics, including the per-chip hashrate or its power efficiency. Performance details will presumably be made public during the companies ‘next month's presentation.

More: Link


Keywords: Bitcoin, mining, blockchain, crypto
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: World
