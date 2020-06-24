ING rolls out FATF-friendly protocol for crypto exchanges

The solution initiated by ING – the Travel Rule Protocol or TRP – is backed by Standard Chartered Bank, Fidelity Digital Assets, and BitGo, among other crypto companies. In October 2018, the FATF recommended to include virtual asset service providers (VASPs) within the scope of its anti-money laundering mandate, leading to the development of a raft of technical solutions and a messaging standard, according to coindesk.com.
The institutional focused TRP was also partly backed by the InterVASP working group which released the IVMS-101 standard, a way VASPs can agree on the format of the message payloads their solutions will transfer. The bank started looking at solutions to the FATF’s recommendation for digital assets in 2019.
The protocol features a RESTful (Representational State Transfer) API, which is basically a way of transferring data from one place to another on the internet. Participating VASPs must be able to publish address entries; by doing so they associate an identity and data linked with that address entry.
