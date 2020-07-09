Sections
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

India-based TCS launches crypto trading solution for banks

Thursday 9 July 2020 13:40 CET | News

IT company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a cryptocurrency trading solution for banks to allow their customers to invest in cryptocurrencies.

TCS is part of the Tata group, an India-based multinational business group, and is listed on two stock exchanges in India, the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange). The solution is called Quartz Smart Solution for Crypto Services and it aims to help financial institutions offer cryptocurrency trading, according to news.bitcoin.com.

The solution is designed to support multiple cryptocurrencies and stable coins, digital currencies linked to fiat currencies, trading venues, and public blockchain networks. 

More: Link


Keywords: India, TCS, crypto trade, trading solution, banks, Tata Consultancy Services, cryptocurrency, BSE, NSE, stock exchange, Quartz Smart Solution for Crypto Services, financial institutions, banks, cryptocurrency trading, stable coins, digital currencies, fiat currencies, trading venues, blockchain networks
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more






