idexo releases Token Vesting Management Software

Friday 20 May 2022 13:25 CET | News

idexo, a UK-based platform for building and growing Web3 projects, has released its Token Vesting Management Software. 

This new solution includes a simple deployment, tracking, and managing tools. Instead of writing and deploying code, founders can launch and track vesting contracts in a simple point and click web interface.

Besides, it has customisable elements. While the standard system covers most use cases, customisations can be made to the underlying smart contracts and to the token claiming portals, supported by idexo’s technical team who is well-versed in smart contract and full-stack web development.

With idexo, projects get an all-in-one system that will help at every stage of their lifecycle (token generation, vesting, marketing, community building, and more to come soon).


Keywords: Web 3.0, NFT, blockchain, digitalisation, crypto
Categories: DeFi & Crypto & Web3
Companies: idexo
Countries: United Kingdom
