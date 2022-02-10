|
i2c partners Wirex to extend crypto card scheme to US

Thursday 10 February 2022 13:10 CET | News

US-based i2c, a provider of digital payment and banking technology, has partnered with Wirex, to deliver its prepaid multi-currency debit card to the US.

The collaboration builds on a longstanding partnership between the two payment players, expanding the Wirex prepaid crypto-enabled card program from the APAC and European regions to the United States.

Similar to the other programs, US Wirex cardholders will manage and use multiple currencies while traveling using a single card. In addition to gaining cross-border flexibility and control over their payments, cardholders can earn up to 8% in crypto rewards on all in-store and online purchases while avoiding costly travel exchange fees.

Wirex’s hybrid payments alternative integrates blockchain technology on i2c’s platform to allow US customers to buy, store, exchange, and spend both USD and up to 30 cryptocurrencies at 80 million merchant locations globally. Accounts can be funded by debit card top-up payments and additional features include no annual fees, zero exchange fees, near instant crypto transactions, and live transaction notifications.

