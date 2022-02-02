|
i2c launches crypto card programme report

Wednesday 2 February 2022 14:27 CET | News

International provider of digital payments and banking technology i2c launched its first report based on crypto-backed cards.

The report examined transactional and account data from over 4,000 crypto-backed cards in 40 countries and on three continents and concluded that crypto-backed cards are more than a trend and can become a global payment method.

Based on the analysed data, the company claimed that around 45% of crypto cardholders are over the age of 35 and that crypto-backed cards perform twice as many cross-border transactions than traditional cards.

i2c offers customised payment and banking solutions and through its building block technology, customers can create and handle various solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, and lending cards. The company counts for over five million crypto-backed cards running on its global platform, which makes it the main partner for processing and issuing cryptocurrency cards. 

