|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Hong Kong Central Bank releases e-HKD whitepaper

Tuesday 5 October 2021 15:12 CET | News

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has published a technical whitepaper on retail central bank digital currency (CBDC), strengthening its position to launch a digital fiat.

Titled ‘e-HKD: A technical perspective’, the whitepaper explores the idea and feasibility of launching a digital Hong Kong dollar (e-HKD) for its domestic and cross-border markets. 

The whitepaper came after the de facto central bank confirmed in mid-2021 that it is planning to study a CBDC for local and retail usage. The HKMA, however, was a part of researching wholesale usage of CBDCs with a consortium of other international counterparts since 2017.

The monetary regulator is jointly working on the building model of the CBDC with the Hong Kong Centre of the BIS Innovation Hub. According to the HKMA, it is one of the first CBDC whitepapers to unveil a technical architecture of a potential digital fiat.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: CBDC, central bank, study, digital currency
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: Hong Kong
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like