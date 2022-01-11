HOKK Finance releases 4444 utility NFTs

They will enable collectors to access the HOKKFi crypto portal, stake their NFTs, and preserve their value using stablecoins.
NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are cryptographic assets on the blockchain that include unique identification codes and metadata that identify them from one another. They cannot be traded or exchanged for equivalency, unlike cryptocurrencies.
HOKK Finance NFTs are minted at 0.04 ETH each, which is roughly USD 140. Because its NFTs use modular framework-based contracts, HOKK Finance can add new features over time.
This means that as regulation and adoption increase, a single NFT minted now could one day consist of features replicating traditional banking products and services like stocks, bonds, loans, and contracts.
When HOKK Premium launches at the end of January 2022, the brand plans to approach private equity funds, family offices, and other capital groups that have not yet fully embraced crypto but want a de-risked way of experimenting with ETH.
HOKK Premium will be a DeFi aggregator enabling users to spread their ETH, earn yield, furnish, and implement consumer’s utility and convert to stable tokens for long-term value.
