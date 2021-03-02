|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Goldman Sachs relaunches its crypto trading desk

Tuesday 2 March 2021 12:12 CET | News

Investment bank Goldman Sachs has relaunched its cryptocurrency trading desk after a three-year hiatus and plans to support Bitcoin. 

According to Reuters, the desk is part of a broader push into digital assets that may see Goldman attempt to stage a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund.

The bank had originally planned to launch a cryptocurrency desk in 2017 but shelved those plans in 2018 due to regulatory concerns.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, trade finance
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like