|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Glamnetic partners with BitPay to accept crypto payments

Wednesday 9 June 2021 14:50 CET | News

US-based Glamnetic, a magnetic lash brand, has partnered BitPay, which will allow the beauty brand to accept cryptocurrency as a payment method.

Glamnetic will also keep all the cryptocurrency sales on their balance sheet rather than converting to USD.  The creator of Glamnetic says she is always looking for new ways to use Glamnetic's platform to set trends in the beauty industry, and as an investor of Bitcoin and other crypto currencies herself, this partnership with BitPay is a step towards normalising cryptocurrency as a form of payment.

This launch will encourage Glamnetic customers, who are predominantly women, to educate themselves on cryptocurrency and get involved in the space. The decision to accept this type of payment comes with the purpose of enhancing female empowerment by lowering the intimidation factor and proving that a brand within the beauty space can be successful when merging with a world predominantly dominated by men.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, partnership, digital payments, payment methods
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like