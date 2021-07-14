|
Giesecke+Devrient invests in CBDC simulation company FNA

Wednesday 14 July 2021 14:24 CET | News

Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) has invested in central bank digital currencies (CBDC) simulation firm FNA, alongside existing investors IQ Capital and Getty Lab.

G+D is known for providing technology services to central banks to manage banknotes. The firm is now active in CBDC and was recently awarded a contract by the Bank of Thailand for a CBDC prototype. G+D has an existing partnership with FNA for the CBDC simulator.

Financial Network Analytics (FNA) is a UK-based startup that focuses on payment networks. Its solutions include technology for regulatory supervision (SupTech), intraday liquidity analytics for banks, and the CBDC simulator.


More: Link


Keywords: central bank, banks, investment, CBDC
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: United Kingdom
