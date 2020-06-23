Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Germany-based Neufund to stop security token platform development

Tuesday 23 June 2020 13:49 CET | News

Security token startup Neufund has announced plans to freeze its fundraising campaigns and sideline future tokenised equity offerings, citing regulatory concerns.

Neufund said the security token project could not continue to operate in a regulatory grey area. No legal action was ever taken against the startup, yet requests for guidance were not answered due to ‘fear of new technologies.’ Neufund places the blame on Germany’s Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), as reported by coindesk.com.

The firm will reportedly transition to a yet-unannounced project. The current Neufund platform will be maintained including all equity tokens, wallets, and post-investment activities. To find out more about Neufund, check out our interview here. 

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Neufund, Germany, security token, startup, Federal Financial Supervisory Authority, BaFin, equity tokens, digital wallets
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like