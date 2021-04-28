|
Gemini to launch crypto rewards credit card in collaboration with Mastercard

Wednesday 28 April 2021 13:34 CET | News

Mastercard and cryptocurrency exchange Gemini have announced they will launch a credit card that gives users digital currency ‘rewards’ on purchases.

Users of the card will, from the summer of 2021, receive up to 3% in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies on their purchases, as stated in Reuters, with the digital currency deposited in the cardholder’s Gemini account.

The card will be issued by WebBank, a US-based digital lender, and it will be available in the US.


Keywords: Mastercard, digital currency, cryptocurrency exchange, credit card, Bitcoin, partnership
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: United States
