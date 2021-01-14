|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Gemini to launch crypto rewards credit card

Friday 15 January 2021 13:35 CET | News

US-based cryptocurrency exchange Gemini has announced its plans to launch Gemini Credit Card, which will reward users with crypto back for purchases, later in 2021.

The launch announcement follows Gemini’s acquisition of Blockrize, a fintech company that had already been working on such a product. Gemini has started a waitlist for early access to the credit card that will also include Blockrize’s more than 10.000 waitlist members.

Card holders will be able to earn up to 3% back in Bitcoin, or other cryptos, on every purchase they make with the Gemini Credit Card. The card will be available to US residents in every state and Gemini expects it to be useable wherever major cards are accepted. Bitcoin rewards will be automatically deposited into a user’s Gemini account.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Gemini, product launch, cashback, Gemini Credit Card, cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, credit cards
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like