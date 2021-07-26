|
ForumPay partners with Bambora for crypto-to-fiat payments

Monday 26 July 2021 15:12 CET | News

Malta-based crypto-to-fiat payment service provider ForumPay has partnered with payment provider Bambora to provide merchants and online shoppers with crypto payment solutions. 

According to a ForumPay representative, the company provides merchants with a processing solution to accept payments from over 54 million active crypto wallet users and a payment service for processing crypto to fiat payments.

Bambora offers in-store and online payment processing for companies of all sizes and is a provider of digital payment solutions worldwide. A Bambora representative states that the partnership puts the company’s capabilities in the hands of global merchants who need local payment options to gain shoppers' trust.


Keywords: partnership, cryptocurrency, payment processing, digital payments
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: Malta
