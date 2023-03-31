Fortress partners MassPay to introduce global pay-outs

This means the partnership helps businesses execute pay-outs anywhere in the world via a single platform. With the growth of gig and creator economies and seamless global ecommerce, it's crucial to have a pay-out solution that can adapt to the ever-changing demands of payees, as the companies see it.
Fortress aims to make global payments simpler and more accessible through Web3 infrastructure, while eliminating the cost and compliance-related complexities. With the help of MassPay, they can provide Fortress clients with a wider range of payment options, allowing them to focus on building their business rather than worrying about financial logistics.
Managing global pay-outs used to be a complex and time-consuming task for organizations. With MassPay and Fortress, the challenges to successful pay-out operations can been removed. A single Know Your Business (KYB) process and a single API allow for the execution of both traditional financial transactions and new Web3 transactions.
MassPay's global pay-out orchestration platform allows customers to facilitate pay-outs to individuals (B2C) and businesses (B2B) to over 175 countries and over 70 currencies worldwide. Frictionless cross-border pay-out orchestration is delivered via one API and the Know Your Business (KYB) process.
Fortress Blockchain Technologies is purpose-built to create financial, regulatory, and e-payments infrastructure for the rapidly emerging Web3 space. This includes embeddable NFT and crypto wallets, frictionless minting engines, encrypted vaults for non-public content, and financial services for payments, compliance, custody, and crypto liquidity.
