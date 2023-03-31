Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Fortress partners MassPay to introduce global pay-outs

Friday 31 March 2023 13:33 CET | News

Fortress Web3 Technologies and MassPay have introduced a new global pay-out capability spanning over 175 countries and 70+ currencies, including crypto.

 

This means the partnership helps businesses execute pay-outs anywhere in the world via a single platform. With the growth of gig and creator economies and seamless global ecommerce, it's crucial to have a pay-out solution that can adapt to the ever-changing demands of payees, as the companies see it.

Fortress aims to make global payments simpler and more accessible through Web3 infrastructure, while eliminating the cost and compliance-related complexities. With the help of MassPay, they can provide Fortress clients with a wider range of payment options, allowing them to focus on building their business rather than worrying about financial logistics.

Managing global pay-outs used to be a complex and time-consuming task for organizations. With MassPay and Fortress, the challenges to successful pay-out operations can been removed. A single Know Your Business (KYB) process and a single API allow for the execution of both traditional financial transactions and new Web3 transactions.

Fortress Web3 Technologies and MassPay have introduced a new global pay-out capability spanning over 175 countries and 70+ currencies, including crypto.

 

The solution allows companies to:

  • Issue local bank transfers, mobile web3 wallets, push-to-debit cards, push-to-prepaid cards, cryptocurrency , and cash pay-outs via combined capabilities;
  • Effect pay-outs for millions of individuals in more than 240 markets and 50+ currencies with a single KYB process;
  • Create digital wallets and access traditional financial transaction processes for payees through a single API;
  • Use built-in compliance screening tools for transaction monitoring, IDV, and Wallet Screening.

About the companies

MassPay's global pay-out orchestration platform allows customers to facilitate pay-outs to individuals (B2C) and businesses (B2B) to over 175 countries and over 70 currencies worldwide. Frictionless cross-border pay-out orchestration is delivered via one API and the Know Your Business (KYB) process.

Fortress Blockchain Technologies is purpose-built to create financial, regulatory, and e-payments infrastructure for the rapidly emerging Web3 space. This includes embeddable NFT and crypto wallets, frictionless minting engines, encrypted vaults for non-public content, and financial services for payments, compliance, custody, and crypto liquidity.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, payment methods, cryptocurrency, payout
Categories: DeFi & Crypto & Web3
Companies:
Countries: World
This article is part of category

DeFi & Crypto & Web3

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like