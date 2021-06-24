|
Fiserv and NYDIG partner to help FIs make Bitcoin transactions

Thursday 24 June 2021 15:14 CET | News

US-based Fiserv has partnered with NYDIG, a bitcoin technology and financial services company, to help financial institutions to allow consumers to trade and hold bitcoin through their bank accounts.

The partnership will help banks and credit unions to meet growing mainstream interest in cryptocurrency, retain and grow their customer base, and increase non-interest income opportunities, as the press release says.

The integration with NYDIG will allow consumers to manage Bitcoin transactions directly within their financial institution’s online and mobile banking portals, providing users with way to buy, sell and hold the popular digital asset through their trusted financial institutions.

US-based First Foundation Bank is working with Fiserv and NYDIG to bring these capabilities to market.

Keywords: partnership, Bitcoin, financial institutions, cryptocurrency exchange
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: United States
