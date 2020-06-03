Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

FIS announces new chargeback indemnification service

Wednesday 3 June 2020 15:27 CET | News

FIS, a services technology, has announced Fraud Freedom, a chargeback indemnification service designed for cryptocurrency brokers and exchanges.

Worldpay’s Fraud Freedom service aims to support crypto brokers and exchanges with payment conversion and authorisation rates while providing indemnification from Forter, an ecommerce fraud prevention provider.

Powered by Forter, the Fraud Freedom service helps cryptocurrency brokers and exchanges identify malicious actors throughout all points of the customer journey and prevent them from making fraudulent purchases, trades, or distributions of cryptocurrency.

According to the official press release, the AI-driven service leverages real-time learning from across Forter’s network to update its fraud models.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: cryptocurrency, Worldpay, FIS, exchange, Forter, technology, Fraud Freedom, chargeback, payments, ecommerce, fraud, AI, network
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like