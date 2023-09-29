Fireblocks acquires BlockFold

BCG projects that the tokenization of financial assets on the blockchain will grow into a USD 16 trillion market by 2030 and will represent 10% of all financial assets. Against this backdrop, Fireblocks has seen rapid growth in demand from customers, with a 350% increase in tokenization projects between 2022 and 2023, and 75% of tier-1 financial institutions exploring tokenization via its platform.
Since its first bank-issued stablecoin in March 2022, Fireblocks has delivered more than 10 stablecoin projects and is in active conversations with more than 25 banks who are exploring the creation of bank-issued stablecoins or tokenized deposits. By 2026, the company expects the value of tokenized money on the blockchain to reach USD 450 billion.
In May 2023, Fireblocks enabled the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) and the Israeli Ministry of Finance to tokenize and settle a government bond following a live auction with 5 domestic and 7 global banks. As the sole issuers of Israeli government bonds, both parties now have a credible path to tokenize Israel's government debt market, which is worth USD 15 billion annually. Fireblocks expects the value of tokenized bonds on the blockchain to reach USD 400 billion within the next three years, targeted to hit USD 1 trillion by 2028.
BlockFold aids significant financial institutions in diverse tokenization projects, customising solutions for money, assets, and decentralised markets. Key clients include prestigious entities like Bank of International Settlements Innovation Hub, Swiss National Bank, Banque de France, Singapore's Ministry of Finance, Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, and National Australia Bank, several of which are Fireblocks' clients too. BlockFold's expertise enriches Fireblocks' capacity to provide personalised solutions and integrate tokenization into large financial institutions' existing systems. This partnership seeks to enhance the value in both tokenization and decentralised finance.
The BlockFold team is integrating into Fireblocks, with the engineering team joining the Web3 engineering staff and the business consulting team joining the Financial Markets group.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions