News

Figure secures USD 200 mln in series D funding

Thursday 29 July 2021 14:45 CET | News

Figure Technologies has closed its Series D fundraise of USD 200 million at a USD 3.2 billion valuation, welcoming new investors.

Earlier in 2021, Apollo announced its affiliates had entered into an agreement to collaborate with Figure on blockchain related initiatives. Figure provides a range of blockchain-enabled solutions for institutions and individuals, including digital fund services that hold the promise of simplifying fundraising, distribution, and secondary trading for the private fund market.

Figure is using Provenance, a public, open source, permissionless, decentralized blockchain, for its digital asset marketplaces including lending, capital table management, fund management and administration, and payments application. 


