|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

F5 Crypto launches Open Crypto Fund in Germany

Wednesday 1 December 2021 11:16 CET | News

Germany-based crypto consultancy F5 Crypto has announced launching an Open Crypto Fund in Germany.

F5 Crypto Capital enables qualified investors to invest in the crypto market through its subsidiary F5 Crypto Management. Investments are now possible through a fund launched in Germany. The F5 Crypto Fund 1 aims for a high level of diversification through the targeted selection of crypto values ​​such as Bitcoin or Ethereum. In addition, a significant part of the fund pursues an index-based investment strategy.

This strategy covers various parts of the crypto market, such as tokens from the Decentralised Finance (DeFi) area, metaverse applications and Web 3.0 projects. The F5 Crypto Fund 1 offers weekly subscription, whereby the shares in the bank deposit can be viewed via ISIN. Security is guaranteed by storing the crypto values ​​in cold storages outside of trade processes. F5 Crypto works with companies such as Bankhaus Scheich as a trading partner or the crypto custodian Tangany.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, cryptocurrency, DeFi, product upgrade
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like