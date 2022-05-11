|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

EU Commission considers ban on large-scale stablecoins

Friday 13 May 2022 15:14 CET | News

The European Commission has considered curbs on the ability of stablecoins to become widely used in place of fiat currency, according to CoinDesk.

The tough approach, originally targeting Facebook’s now-abandoned Libra project, could see rivals to fiat currency outlawed in the bloc after certain thresholds are hit.

Officials may be siding with the views of European Union finance ministers, who have proposed tough measures aimed at stopping the likes of Facebook's now abandoned libra stablecoin from replacing the euro and require issuance to halt if transactions top EUR 1 million per day.

The document with the matter is labelled as a ‘non-paper,’ meaning it does not reflect the commission’s formal position, and is one of a number documents being produced to influence discussions on topics such as whether crypto firms should be able to register from tax havens.

Lawmakers and governments are attempting to finalise the landmark crypto law known as the Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCA), with late-stage talks behind closed doors that are brokered by the commission.

National ministers, who meet in a body known as the Council of the EU, want to stop rivals to fiat from operating if they become too popular. Under their plans, regulators could order the issuers of any stablecoin exceeding EUR 200 million and EUR 1 million transactions daily to cease issuances until these figures come back below the threshold.

MiCA introduces measures to ensure crypto assets are well governed, honestly offered to investors, and have decent reserves, particularly when they reach significant scale. The extra proposals would apply to widely used stablecoins that are tied to a basket of assets, rather than those fixed to an individual fiat currency such as the euro.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: stablecoin, regulation, cryptocurrency, compliance, Issuer
Categories: DeFi & Crypto & Web3
Companies: European Commission
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

DeFi & Crypto & Web3

::: more

European Commission

|
Discover all the Company news on European Commission and other articles related to European Commission in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like