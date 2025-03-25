Subscribe
eToro's UK and European clients able to transfer crypto and invest in other assets

Tuesday 25 March 2025 07:39 CET | News

Israel-based social trading-focused online broker eToro has announced that its UK and European clients can transfer crypto held with other firms to the eToro Crypto Wallet. 

Through this move, eToro aims to enable its clients based in the UK and Europe to move crypto assets held with other exchanges, brokers, or in other blockchain wallets to the eToro Crypto Wallet and then convert their holdings to cash. This supports them in trading and investing across several asset classes on the company’s investment platform.

Additionally, eligible eToro clients having Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH) on external wallets or exchanges can transfer these assets to their eToro Crypto Wallet and convert them to their local currency within their GBP or EUR accounts. This allows them to reinvest in other instruments available on eToro’s platform, with options including the ability to withdraw as cash or spend through their GBP or EUR accounts, or, for UK customers, an eToro debit card.

eToro intends to launch the capability gradually to members of the eToro Club. Initially, the feature is set to be available to Diamond Club members in the UK and Europe, with the company implementing conversion fees ranging from 0.6% to 1%. Commenting on the news, representatives from eToro mentioned that, as many crypto assets are evolving but also going through scaled volatility, the rollout of crypto-to-fiat conversions on eToro focuses on enabling investors to leverage the company as a support for using their gains and diversifying into other asset classes via its multi-asset platform.

To further support its operations in Europe, eToro announced in February 2025 that the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission granted its EU subsidiary approval to provide crypto services across the region under the MiCA framework. By securing the authorisation, eToro was set to be able to operate within Europe’s unified crypto regulatory landscape. At the time of the announcement, the company still had to submit the relevant notification to each EU member state. 

Source: Link


