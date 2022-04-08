|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

eToro introduces eToro.art for NFTs

Friday 8 April 2022 14:01 CET | News

The eToro investment platform has announced the launch of eToro.art to support creators, agencies, and companies in the Non-Fungible Token field, according to cryptonewsmedia.press

It is a USD 20 million fund that will be used to buy NFTs, but at the same time also to fund artists and projects. The eToro.art collection currently includes NFTs from Bored Ape Yacht Club, CryptoPunks, World of Women, and many others, as explained in the press release issued by the company. The second part of eToro’s NFT project then provides support to creators and brands, initiated, or emerging, engaged in new NFT projects. 

The company has decided to invest USD 10 million in promising projects, acting as a strategic partner to support the launch on the market during 2022. Projects that partner with eToro will receive support services that will help them bring their NFT project from concept to market. 

eToro will debut its collection at the Bass Contemporary Art Museum in Miami.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: NFT, product launch, cryptocurrency
Categories: Cryptocurrencies
Companies: eToro
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Blockchain News & Cryptocurrencies News

::: more

eToro

|
Discover all the Company news on eToro and other articles related to eToro in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like