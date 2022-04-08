eToro introduces eToro.art for NFTs

It is a USD 20 million fund that will be used to buy NFTs, but at the same time also to fund artists and projects. The eToro.art collection currently includes NFTs from Bored Ape Yacht Club, CryptoPunks, World of Women, and many others, as explained in the press release issued by the company. The second part of eToro’s NFT project then provides support to creators and brands, initiated, or emerging, engaged in new NFT projects.
The company has decided to invest USD 10 million in promising projects, acting as a strategic partner to support the launch on the market during 2022. Projects that partner with eToro will receive support services that will help them bring their NFT project from concept to market.
eToro will debut its collection at the Bass Contemporary Art Museum in Miami.
