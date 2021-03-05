Ethereum now available on Amazon Managed Blockchain

The service was initially only available to customers on the east coast of the US, but now customers in the Asia-Pacific region and in Europe can also access Ethereum. According to an Amazon representative, AWS customers can deploy Ethereum nodes in a matter of minutes and connect to the main public Ethereum network and test networks such as Rinkeby and Ropsten. Amazon Managed Blockchain offers customers a secure network, encryption at rest and during transport, and access to the network via open-source Ethereum APIs. There are fast synchronisations with the blockchain and permanent elastic storage for ledger data.
In addition, customers who develop analytical products such as smart contract monitoring tools and software for fraud detection are also able to benefit from the Ethereum service. Amazon began offering blockchain-related services as early as 2019, giving customers initial access to blockchain networks, nodes, decentralised applications, and smart contracts. In addition to Ethereum, Amazon Managed Blockchain also supports Hyperledger, an approved blockchain software that was developed by a consortium of companies and organisations.
