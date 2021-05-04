|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

eBay to incorporate crypto payment option

Tuesday 4 May 2021 15:30 CET | News

eBay has announced the online shopping platform was looking into new payments options for customers.

Cryptocurrencies were among the new payment option methods the eBay is looking into. According to company officials, the e-commerce platform is also exploring ways to utilize non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the company said.

The news comes after PayPal launched “Checkout with Crypto” in April 2021, which allows PayPal’s American customers pay with bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), bitcoin cash (BCH), and litecoin (LTC) and after Mastercard and Visa have also been making strides to integrate cryptocurrencies into their payment networks, as Yahoo News explains. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: cryptocurrency, product launch, ecommerce, Bitcoin
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like