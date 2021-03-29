|
dltlegers raises USD 7 mln in Series A funding round

Monday 29 March 2021 10:25 CET | News

dltledgers, a Singapore-based blockchain platform for cross-border trade, trade finance, and supply chain digitisation, has raised USD 7 million during a Series A funding round.

The fundraising round was led by Regis and Savoy Capital, Vittal, Walden International and other investors.

With the funding, dltledgers has commenced expanding its team by 120% across Asia Pacific, ANZ, Japan, India, and Middle East.

The company will also migrate its blockchain-based solutions from Hyperledger Fabric to Corda, R3’s flagship enterprise blockchain platform.


