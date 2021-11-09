|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Discord considers the addition of NFTs and crypto wallets

Wednesday 10 November 2021 15:29 CET | News

Social media app Discord has considered integration with crypto wallet service MetaMask and open protocol WalletConnect to offer NFT and crypto in-app payments.

The US-based social media platform is popular among gamers and has tackled adding crypto features before. As the now-home of multiple NFT projects, Discord may introduce them as a form of in-app payment soon.

The platform’s CEO hinted MetaMask support as a gateway to entering the NFT world and including Ethereum as preferred crypto payment. The coin can be used both as a basic payment method and as a technical backbone for many NFTs, which are traded through Ethereum’s blockchain technology.

The text and voice app already allows users to display their NFTs as their profile picture (PFP) as a form of showing off digital status, which means resorting to NFTs as a generally accepted payment method might be next step, as the world prepares for the Web3 Internet, a decentralised Internet based on purchasing digital goods and ownership of virtual identities (avatars).

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, digital wallet, NFT, Web 3.0, cryptocurrency, crypto asset
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like