Digital Pound Foundation launches to support CBDC in UK

Thursday 14 October 2021 14:31 CET | News

A group of private sector professionals launched the Digital Pound Foundation, an organisation that aims to promote the development of the UK’s central bank digital currency (CBDC).

The foundation will conduct research, advocate, and enable multi-stakeholder collaboration to help the design and roll out of a digital pound.

Founding members and affiliates include consultancy Accenture, decentralised finance protocol Avalanche, blockchain developer Billon Group, IT and business consulting firm CGI Group, cryptocurrencies Electroneum, Quant, and digital-payment service Ripple.

The Bank of England has itself set up two forums to explore the creation of a digital pound. Members, announced in September 2021, include financial players such as HSBC, tech companies like Spotify, and household names like Asos.

Keywords: partnership, CBDC, central bank, digital currency, blockchain
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: United Kingdom
