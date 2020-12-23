|
News

Diginex to offer crypto borrowing and lending

Wednesday 23 December 2020 13:40 CET | News

Hong Kong-based Diginex, a crypto exchange operator and digital assets services company, has announced that it is expanding its product suite to add borrowing and lending facilities.

The technology will allow customers of Diginex to lend and earn interest on their Bitcoin assets and Ethereum, as well as borrow these cryptocurrencies against their existing crypto holdings. The integrated borrowing and lending platform will manage the entire lending lifecycle, actively managing collateral throughout the term.

The technology will integrate with Diginex’s ecosystem to provide licensed borrowing and lending capabilities, subject to regulatory approvals.


