Delchain partners Flare to facilitate cryptocurrency transactions

Delchain is regulated as a Financial and Corporate Services provider and is part of one of the private banking group in the Caribbean. The company is a one-stop shop for blockchain financial services and aims to bridge the gap between regulated financial services and the world of cryptocurrency.
Flare is a contract platform that applies Federated Byzantine Agreement (FBA) consensus to smart contracts. The platform is built on a modified version of Avalanche and incorporates the Ethereum Virtual Machine, which is the same smart contract engine that also runs on the Ethereum blockchain.
Because Flare doesn’t require a token for staking to garner security, its token Spark (FLR) is used to enable a non-custodial and decentralized way to enable any cryptocurrency from any other chain to be used in smart contracts on its platform. This system is launching with XRP (Ripple transaction protocol), Litecoin, XLM (Stellar) and Dogecoin. The company has plans to add additional tokens.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions