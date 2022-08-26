Subscribe
News

Data Mynt partners Airtm to enable cash payouts for merchants across LATAM

Friday 26 August 2022 15:08 CET | News

Data Mynt, a payments infrastructure company has partnered Airtm to enable sellers and platforms to accept payments, settle and withdraw funds into their bank accounts.

 

Airtm’s e-wallet and platform give Latin Americans access to a digital dollar account to receive, hold and spend funds. Airtm enables local bank payouts and clearing in 18 countries including Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Ecuador and Bolivia.

 

 

 

Sellers and platforms that use Data Mynt’s omnichannel digital asset payment and checkout solutions across Latin America can withdraw funds directly into their bank and Airtm accounts. As a result, shoppers across Latin America can pay for goods and services at participating Data Mynt merchants and platforms using their favourite cryptocurrency, with merchants being able to immediately settle those funds as cash equivalent and deposit them into their bank and Airtm accounts. Through Data Mynt’s checkout and payment platform, consumers can begin to use cryptocurrency like actual currency. 

Data Mynt is leveraging this first-of-its-kind regional partnership with Airtm to both drive more commerce and reach new customers across Latin America, initially in Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico. 

In addition, Data Mynt has added more blockchains and digital assets to the roster of supported wallets and tokens, enabling users to pay with popular blockchains and wallet ecosystems including Binance Chain, Polygon, Solana, and Bitcoin Lightning Network coins such as BTC, USDC, MATIC, SOL, DOGE, and BNB, to name a few.


More: Link


Keywords: blockchain, cryptocurrency, ecommerce platform, instant settlement
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Airtm, Data Mynt
Countries: Latin America
