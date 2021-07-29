Dash introduces DashDirect

The retail app aims to allow users to spend their Dash cryptocurrency and save customers up to 12% on purchases. DashDirect was built by CrayPay, a US-based fintech company in partnership with Dash Core Group. Users can pay with Dash for exclusive discounts on everyday purchases at US chain retailers. Discount amounts for each retailer will evolve over time as overall app usage increases.
DashDirect is non-custodial, meaning users manage the Dash they own with no third parties involved. The official Dash wallet is used to facilitate Dash transactions to send a payment from the wallet’s available balance easily with user verification. Users may optionally include tips when paying at the app’s supported restaurants. The dashboard allows users to keep track of their spending habits and saving totals. Customers can also purchase digital gift cards within the app and send them instantly via email with a custom message.
