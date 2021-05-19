|
CTX to launch regulated exchange powered by Nasdaq

Wednesday 19 May 2021 14:39 CET | News

Singapore-based Cyberdyne Tech Exchange (CTX) has announced it will launch a regulated digital exchange to be powered by Nasdaq technologies, for asset-backed tokens.

The tokens will represent fractional value in real assets including green infrastructure, equity, real estate, art, Bitcoin and Ethereum. CTX will allow qualified asset owners, accredited investors, institutions, and corporations, to issue and trade in such digital assets by the second half of 2021. It will also provide settlement and custody of the tokens.

The move to launch the exchange comes after the company received Capital Market Services licenses from the Monetary Authority of Singapore in May 2021 to deal in capital market products and provide custodial services. CTX has also been granted approval-in-principle for a Recognised Market Operator license in December 2020, as well an exempt Payment Service Act licence.

Founded in 2018, CTX said it sees exciting potential in the issuing and trading of tokens of green assets, be it solar or wind farms, smart and sustainable buildings, green industrial parks, sustainable agriculture, and zero emission mobility.

