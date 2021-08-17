|
Cryptocurrency broker Bitpanda raises USD 263 mln at USD 4.1 bln valuation

Tuesday 17 August 2021 15:09 CET | News

Austria-based cryptocurrency broker Bitpanda has raised USD 263 million at a valuation of USD 4.1 billion in a funding round led by Valar Ventures.

The new round of financing triples the broker’s valuation from March, when it raised USD 170 million at a valuation of USD 1.2 billion. British hedge fund manager Alan Howard, REDO Ventures, LeadBlock Partners and Jump Capital also invested in the current round.

Bitpanda, which currently has 3 million users and presence in eight European countries, plans to expand into other countries in 2021. Its platform offers users the flexibility to invest in a range of products such as fractional stocks, cryptocurrencies and precious metals — from as little as USD 1.




