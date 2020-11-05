|
News

Crypto.com launches app in Turkey

Thursday 5 November 2020 13:27 CET | News

Hong Kong-based Crypto.com has announced the release of a Turkish language version of its cryptocurrency app and exchange platform.

Following the release of seven local languages, including Spanish, French, Korean, Italian, Portuguese, Traditional and Simplified Chinese, this release expands the platform’s reach to speakers who can now use the cryptocurrency platform in their native language. 

Turkey has cultivated a reputation as one of the best locations for blockchain and cryptocurrency adoption in recent years, according to the official press release. The fintech-positive country top ranked a list of mainly European nations in an ING International Survey on New Technologies in September 2019, with 62% of citizens said to have a ‘positive attitude towards cryptocurrencies.’

Around one in five Turks have used or owned digital assets. Therefore, the country is an important market for Crypto.com.


