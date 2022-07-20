Subscribe
News

Crypto.com gets regulatory approval in Italy

Wednesday 20 July 2022 13:41 CET | News

Crypto.com has received registration and regulatory approval from the Organismo Agenti e Mediatori (OAM) in Italy as a provider of virtual currency and digital wallet services.

This approval will allow Crypto.com to offer a suite of products and services to Italian customers in compliance with local regulations.

Crypto.com has also recently received registration in Greece from the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, in-principle approval for a Major Payment Institution License from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and provisional approval of its Virtual Asset License from the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority.


More: Link


Keywords: cryptocurrency exchange, regulation, compliance
Categories: DeFi & Crypto & Web3
Companies: Crypto.com
Countries: Italy
