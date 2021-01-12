|
Crypto.com, Booking.com to offer travel discounts

Tuesday 12 January 2021 12:34 CET | News

Crypto.com has announced a partnership with Booking.com to deliver travel deals to all Crypto.com users, available exclusively inside the Crypto.com App.

Crypto.com users who make Booking.com reservations in the App can enjoy up to 25% off accommodations, according to the official press release and those who pay via their Crypto.com Visa Card can get up to 8% back on spending.

According to Booking.com, 65% of consumers are excited to travel again in 2021, though the majority (62%) expect to be more price-conscious when researching for their next trip.

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com serves over 5 million customers today, providing them with an alternative to traditional financial services through the Crypto.com App, the Crypto.com Visa Card, the Crypto.com Exchange, and Crypto.com DeFi Wallet.


