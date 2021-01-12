Crypto.com, Booking.com to offer travel discounts

Crypto.com has announced a partnership with Booking.com to deliver travel deals to all Crypto.com users, available exclusively inside the Crypto.com App.
Crypto.com users who make Booking.com reservations in the App can enjoy up to 25% off accommodations, according to the official press release and those who pay via their Crypto.com Visa Card can get up to 8% back on spending.
According to Booking.com, 65% of consumers are excited to travel again in 2021, though the majority (62%) expect to be more price-conscious when researching for their next trip.
Founded in 2016, Crypto.com serves over 5 million customers today, providing them with an alternative to traditional financial services through the Crypto.com App, the Crypto.com Visa Card, the Crypto.com Exchange, and Crypto.com DeFi Wallet.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions