Crypto startup Ramp gets USD 52.7 mln in Series A

The platform provides developers with a non-custodial payment infrastructure that allows for the collection of digital assets from exchanges and then embedding them into other platforms.
This Series A raise arrives six months since the company closed a USD 10.1 million seed round, and is now partnered with over 400 developers.
With its Ramp SDK, the startup is giving clients the ability to offer crypto-enabled services within a few hours. When multiple brands employ Ramp’s technology, there’s no need for consumers to enter the verification process for each individual payment gateway.
Founded in 2017, Ramp received approval from the UK’s FCA in July 2021, recently received the seal of approval from US FinCen – the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, allowing the company to legally operate in the US, also receiving an Open Banking license from The Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) in 2020.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions