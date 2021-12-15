|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Crypto startup Ramp gets USD 52.7 mln in Series A

Wednesday 15 December 2021 14:02 CET | News

UK-based crypto payments infrastructure startup Ramp has raised USD 52.7 million in a Series A funding round.

The platform provides developers with a non-custodial payment infrastructure that allows for the collection of digital assets from exchanges and then embedding them into other platforms.

This Series A raise arrives six months since the company closed a USD 10.1 million seed round, and is now partnered with over 400 developers.

With its Ramp SDK, the startup is giving clients the ability to offer crypto-enabled services within a few hours. When multiple brands employ Ramp’s technology, there’s no need for consumers to enter the verification process for each individual payment gateway. 

Founded in 2017, Ramp received approval from the UK’s FCA in July 2021, recently received the seal of approval from US FinCen – the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, allowing the company to legally operate in the US, also receiving an Open Banking license from The Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) in 2020.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: cryptocurrency, funding, digital assets, crypto
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like