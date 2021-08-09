Crypto platform Pintu raises USD 35 mln in Series A+

The new round was led by Lightspeed Ventures, with participation from returning investors like Alameda Ventures, Blockchain.com Ventures, Castle Island Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, Intudo Ventures and Pantera Capital.
Pintu’s previous funding, a USD 6 million Series A led by Pantera, Intudo and Coinbase Ventures, was announced in late May 2021. Pintu raised a Series A+, instead of a Series A extension or Series B, because its focus on product development and execution is still the same, as representatives say.
The company plans to use its Series A+ on aggressive hiring for all its teams and rolling out new features and products. During the first half of 2021, Pintu says app downloads grew by 3.5x through organic growth, while active traders on the platform increased by 4x. The platform currently offers trades on 16 cryptocurrencies, with plans to add more coins, including NFT tokens.
The company recently surveyed current users, asking about the top five asset classes they invest in. Crypto came in third after mutual funds and digital gold, and before stocks at number four. The preference for crypto over stocks is echoed in figures released by the Indonesian Ministry of Trade, which showed that as of June 2021, there were over 6.5 million crypto investors in Indonesia, or about triple the 2.2 million public equity investors in the country.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions