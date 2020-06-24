Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Crypto payments company NetCents to provide daily merchant settlements

Wednesday 24 June 2020 14:27 CET | News

Canada-based cryptocurrency payments company, NetCents Technology, has announced that it now provides daily settlements for all US-based merchants.

Since the beginning of 2020, NetCents has been focused on encouraging merchants to adopt cryptocurrency as a payment method. The company identified that the largest pain point for merchant acceptance of cryptocurrency was delays in settlement time. Thus, the company added to its merchant offerings ‘daily payment functionalities’ available for all US-based merchants on the platform, according to marketwatch.com.

In order to scale daily settlements to all US-based merchants, the company integrated into ACH to eliminate all costs associated with merchant payouts for both the company and its merchants. In addition to the ACH integration, the capability to service large-scale daily settlements comes through a credit facility totalling USD 1.4 billion that enables NetCents to front-load US-based merchant settlements.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: NetCents Technology, cryptocurrency payments, daily settlements, US, merchants, ACH integration, payout, credit facility
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like