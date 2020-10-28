|
Crypto exchange Huobi enables card payments without third-party KYC checks

Wednesday 28 October 2020 14:55 CET | News

Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global has announced an overhaul to its payment service systems, allowing users to purchase digital currencies with Visa and Mastercard without third-party KYC checks.

According to coinspeaker.com, Huobi used to require a payment service processors for the KYC verification process. Due to the upgrade, customers will be able to make purchases directly on the exchange platform with Visa and Mastercard debit or credit cards.

In recent news, Huobi has released a mobile app geared towards the Russian market, which allows users to trade digital assets and cryptocurrencies on their smartphone.


