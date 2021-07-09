|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Crypto exchange Gemini to expand in Asia

Friday 9 July 2021 14:31 CET | News

US-based cryptocurrency exchange Gemini is eyeing an expansion into the Southeast Asia region.

The cryptocurrency platform aims to set up operations in the region to make use of the demand in the two markets. The planned expansion won’t be entirely unfamiliar as the exchange has positive consensus in the markets, having established an office in Singapore.

The crypto firm would be building satellite offices across South East Asia, including Hong Kong and Australia. Gemini offers support for trading in Hong Kong dollar (HKD) and Australian dollar (AUD), which is also another boost.

The company did not disclose the specifics of the expansion plan so there is no timeline for the process at present. The expansion will allow traders and investors alike in the Asia Pacific region to invest, trade and hold different digital assets on the platform. The security will also be guaranteed according to the press release.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: expansion, cryptocurrency exchange, digital assets, cryptocurrency
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: South East Asia
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like