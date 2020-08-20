Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Crypto exchange Gemini chooses Eventus Systems for trade surveillance

Thursday 20 August 2020 13:08 CET | News

Crypto exchange Gemini has selected trade surveillance and risk management software platform provider Eventus Systems to launch a new trade surveillance solution. 

Gemini has adopted the cloud-based version of Gemini’s platform Validus on a T+1 basis for market surveillance that identifies a range of potential market manipulation behaviours. The signing marks the sixth major exchange in the digital asset space to turn to Eventus for trade surveillance, according to aithority.com.

As related by Gemini staff, the digital asset space is constantly changing, and working with a solution that is tailored for the company’s market needs is critical. Eventus’ solution combines machine-learning and automation capabilities alongside a high-touch support model.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: crypto exchange, Gemini, Eventus Systems, trade surveillance, risk management, Validus, cloud, market surveillance, market manipulation, digital asset, machine learning, automation
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like