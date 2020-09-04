Sections
News

Crypto exchange Binance joins Blockchain for Europe

Friday 4 September 2020 09:39 CET | News

Binance, a global blockchain company behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has joined Blockchain for Europe.

Blockchain for Europe is a European membership association representing international blockchain industry participants at the EU-level. Furthermore, Teana Baker-Taylor, UK Director at Binance has also been appointed to the Board of Blockchain for Europe, alongside Fetch.ai, Ripple, Block.one, and Blockseed Ventures.

Together this group of industry experts and stakeholders collaborate to advocate for balanced policy and regulatory governance for blockchain in Europe and contribute to educating and supporting European policymakers as they evaluate the future potential opportunities for this new technology.

Blockchain for Europe and its members are currently focused on responding to the EU Action Plan on AML public consultation, the Digital Services Act (DSA) consultation on Smart Contracts, and contributing to ongoing discussions on the proposed EU Framework for Markets in Crypto-assets consultation conducted in December 2019.


