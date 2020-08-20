Sections
News

Crypto derivatives exchange BitMEX rolls out KYC programme

Thursday 20 August 2020 13:13 CET | News

BitMEX has announced that it will launch a user verification programme starting with August 2020, according to tokenpost.com.

The exchange will require all of the platform’s clients to provide ID requirements for verification as part of its KYC procedures. As countries across the globe are starting to come up with regulations governing the cryptocurrency industry, crypto exchanges are likewise implementing necessary changes to comply with new laws. 

The cryptocurrency derivatives exchange will confirm its users’ location and identity by requiring them to upload the necessary documents. BitMEX’s User Verification Programme is similar to the ID checks implemented on other exchanges and should take a short time to complete. The exchange will assist corporate users through the verification process.

More: Link


