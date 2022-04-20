Crypto custodian Tangany raises EUR 7 million

Germany-based crypto custodian Tangany has received EUR 7 million in a seed round.
The funding is led by Nauta Capital, a European VC specialist. Existing investor HTGF and new investor C3 VC Fund also participated in the round. Tangany offers a WaaS (Wallet as a Service) which provides storage for digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, stablecoins, security tokens, and NFTs. This supports both hot and cold wallets to provide clients with multiple options to adopt blockchain. Tangany aims to advance crypto adoption and allow organisations to expand their catalogue of financial products while ensuring a smooth transition for their customers. A Nauta Capital representative states that Tangany’s embedded approach allows users to integrate cryptocurrencies into their offering easily.
According to a Tangany representative, with this successful funding round the company begins the next chapter of its development and will enable them to accelerate our growth by expanding our team and continuing to innovate. By the end of 2022, the team is expected to grow to over 50 employees. The new funding will enable Tangany to include additional services to the existing core custody business, including staking and yield farming. On top of this, the company’s business activities will be streamlined through a unified API and a new website interface for customers.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions